The next entry in The Idolmaster series is coming soon with The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, which will be coming to Japan via PC and PlayStation 4 later this year. There are currently no announced plans to bring it West. At the very least, it means a bunch of new J-pop songs will be hitting YouTube, so people can always appreciate that.

While there’s no release date yet, we do know that it doesn’t seem to be changing much with the formula. You’ll still play as a producer for the talent agency 765 Productions, where you’ll be taking charge of an idol group. Specifically, this idol group is made up of members from all different agencies, with Starlit Season letting you recruit characters from the different games in the series. The goal is to shape your J-pop band up in 10 months so they can compete in the Starlit Season festival, of course with the goal of winning. After all, there’s no place like first place. If you want to see what all this singing and music looks like, you can watch the trailer below:

The Idolmaster first released in Japanese arcades in 2005, where the game had you managing a Japanese pop group. It was brought to the Xbox 360 two years later, but again never left Japan and was one of the rare Japanese only Xbox 360 exclusives. Very few games in the series have made their way to the West, although in 2017 Namco Bandai did release The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution in the West for PlayStation VR. In 2013 The Idolmaster: Shiny Festa made its way to the West via iOS, but service was ended for the game in 2016.

[Source: Gematsu]