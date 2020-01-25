Rocksteady Studios is making good on its promise from July 2019 by releasing the Earth 2 Dark Knight skin for Batman: Arkham Knight owners worldwide. The only caveat is that it’s exclusive to the PlayStation 4.

The Earth 2 Dark Knight skin was originally included in the PS4 version of Batman: Arkham Collection, which includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. Rocksteady confirmed at the time that the content will eventually become available for Arkham Knight‘s PS4 players worldwide.

Batman: Arkham Collection will include the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin, exclusively on PS4. This marks the first time the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin has been available to players in Europe. It’ll be made available to all owners of Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4 worldwide January 2020! — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) July 8, 2019

As promised last year, the Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin will be made available worldwide to players who own Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4. The Skin will be available for download on the PlayStation Store from the 28th of January. pic.twitter.com/zclEMkS7av — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) January 24, 2020

Although the skin’s PS4 exclusivity was already known, Rocksteady’s latest tweet attracted criticism from Xbox One and PC players, especially since Arkham Knight is nearly five years old. That said, the game is no stranger to PS4-exclusive content, thanks to a deal between Sony and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Are you still holding on to your copy of Arkham Knight or planning to pick one up? Make sure to check out our review for more on the game.