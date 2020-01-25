PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Batman: Arkham Knight Getting PS4-Exclusive Earth 2 Dark Knight Skin Almost 5 Years After Release

arkham knight dlc

Rocksteady Studios is making good on its promise from July 2019 by releasing the Earth 2 Dark Knight skin for Batman: Arkham Knight owners worldwide. The only caveat is that it’s exclusive to the PlayStation 4.

The Earth 2 Dark Knight skin was originally included in the PS4 version of Batman: Arkham Collection, which includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. Rocksteady confirmed at the time that the content will eventually become available for Arkham Knight‘s PS4 players worldwide.

Although the skin’s PS4 exclusivity was already known, Rocksteady’s latest tweet attracted criticism from Xbox One and PC players, especially since Arkham Knight is nearly five years old. That said, the game is no stranger to PS4-exclusive content, thanks to a deal between Sony and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Are you still holding on to your copy of Arkham Knight or planning to pick one up? Make sure to check out our review for more on the game.