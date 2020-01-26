CD Projekt RED’s Senior Quest Designer, Philipp Weber, has downplayed recent rumors surrounding Cyberpunk 2077‘s delay, and insisted that there’s no “hidden agenda” behind its decision.

Although many expected the delay, its announcement prompted a number of rumors – from the game being unoptimized to CD Projekt RED targeting next-gen consoles. Weber insisted that none of the rumors are true, and implied that the studio is merely taking its time to ensure that it releases a high-quality product.

Weber wrote on CD Projekt RED’s official forum:

Cory Barlog hit the nail on the head. Of course we’re optimizing for the Xbox One, and for the PlayStation, and for the PC, because that’s what you do in the last stretches of game development. While the game is made, lots of things are unoptimized, because they’re all in flux, changing, and still not finished. So simple answers like, ‘They delayed the game because of X’ might make for a good rumor, but don’t hold a lot of truth. There’s always many reasons. Among them, and I can speak for myself, simply fixing bugs, so the game is as polished as possible. No hidden agendas, just working on making the game better.

Barlog took to Twitter last week to address one of the aforementioned rumors, and explained why video games often run badly during development. To read his thoughts on the topic, check out our recent article.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via Video Games Chronicle]

