Film director Christophe Gans, who worked on the 2006 movie adaptation of Silent Hill, has announced that he’s working on new Fatal Frame and Silent Hill movies. Gans revealed this news to French website Allocine during an interview. He said (translation via RelyonHorror):

I have two horror film projects with Victor Hadida. I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero [Fatal Frame]. The film will take place in Japan. I especially don’t want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting. And we’re also working on a new Silent Hill. The project will always be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism. I think it’s time to make a new one.

Silent Hill has been in the news quite a bit lately. Following a series of rumors throughout 2019, Konami finally released a statement this month, promising fans that it’s “considering ways to provide the next title.” However, the publisher declined to comment on the rumors and said that although it’s “listening to customer feedback,” it has nothing to share at this time.

As far as Fatal Frame is concerned, the last thing we heard was a statement from producer Keisuke Kikuchi last November, who told folks over at Noisy Pixel that he “strongly” wishes to continue the franchise but it has to make business sense for Koei Tecmo.

“I know there are a lot of voices crying out for a new sequel,” said Kikuchi. “The directors and I have a few ideas about what the next title should look like, but this new project has to make sense from a business perspective for us to move forward with anything.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the movies.

[Source: Allocine via RelyonHorror]