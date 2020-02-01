Destiny developer Bungie is looking for an Incubation Art Director for a new IP that’ll be “comedic” and “lighthearted” in nature.

“Would you like to work on something comedic with lighthearted and whimsical characters?” asks the job description. “Do you think a lot about how art impacts gameplay, how character design can enable fan cosplays, or how character poses and environments speak to different cultures all around the world? As the Incubation Art Director, you will define the look of a new Bungie IP and work on all aspects of art to guide a prototype on the path to production.”

Back in September 2018, Bungie filed a trademark for something called “Matter” along with a colorful logo shortly after securing $100 million from Chinese company NetEase. A couple of months later, the studio amicably parted ways with then Destiny publisher Activision, which relinquished rights to the franchise.

“Our long-term goal is to become an entertainment company that sustains many worlds simultaneously – Destiny and new worlds to come,” Bungie said back in June 2018.

Rest assured that we will see a Destiny 3 as well, if a recent statement by Community Director David “DeeJ” Dague is anything to go by.

“I don’t have any good announcements to make about the next bold moves we’ll make in the franchise,” Dague told PCGamesN last month. “I understand the question you’re asking and it’s certainly an interesting one, and we’ll have a lot of cool stuff to say on that later, but I’m afraid that moment will have to wait a little bit longer.”

