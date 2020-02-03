PlayStation LifeStyle partnered with BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment to bring you an exclusive profile on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics‘ Rek’yr, Sandmaster of Southern Xeric and member of the mysterious Dousan Clan. Get to know his attributes, abilities, and tactics you can use with Rek’yr when The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics releases on February 4. Don’t miss our last exclusive profile on Gurjin, a member of the Gelfling Resistance.

Go beyond the events the Netflix Original Series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, a new strategy game by BonusXP and En Masse Entertainment. Explore the world of Thra in over 50 unique turn-based campaign battles, recruit new allies, and customize characters by assigning them various jobs and equipping them with gear.

In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, players can unlock up to 12 unique Gelfling jobs and five unique Podling jobs for their heroes over the course of the campaign. Players assign each hero a primary job and a secondary job, allowing them to equip three abilities from the selected primary Job and two from the selected secondary Job to create a custom loadout of up to five abilities. Players can also easily switch these loadouts by accessing the Party Menu between battles.

Let’s take a look at Rek’yr, the Sandmaster of Southern Xeric and member of the mysterious Dousan Clan. Rek’yr joins the party as a speedy physical fighter. As a member of the Dousan clan, Rek’yr enjoys an extra 5 Accuracy and Evasion from his Desert Denizens trait.

Rek’yrs bonus Evasion pairs well with a number of Evasion boosts available in the game to give us a nimble melee attacker who can take additional risks—mainly due to his uncanny ability to survive in hairy situations. For this build, we’re going with the Thief primary Job and the basic Scout as our secondary Job.

Rek’yr’s ability loadout consists of Vault, Evasive, and Steal Life from Thief, along with Surefooted and Maneuver from Scout.

Our Rek’yr build trades explosive damage for the ability to survive in a protracted battle. Vault allows Rek’yr to quickly close the distance and leap right into the fight—a huge risk for any other Scout, but an ideal scenario for Rek’yr.

Evasive is a passive skill that grants Rek’yr an additional 15 Evasion. Combine this with Maneuver, which grants Rek’yr Evasion Up for three turns, and Rek’yr transforms into a desert whirlwind who just won’t take a hit.

Surefooted offers Rek’yr some additional mobility to get to his targets by allowing him to step up to higher elevations.

Lastly, we have Steal Life, Rek’yr’s insurance policy. While Rek’yr may be able to dodge most blows, the ones that do get through will hurt quite a bit. Steal Life allows Rek’yr to attack a target and heal himself for a portion of the damage dealt. This, along with his many sources of Evasion, will keep him in the fight for as long as necessary to get the job done.

These are just some of the possible ways players can leverage the powerful job system in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics. How will you choose to play?

For more information on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics ahead of its February 4 release date, check it out on PlayStation.com.