Nintendo filled its Direct stream for E3 2019 with numerous surprises, an adaption of an upcoming Netflix series chief among them. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance isn’t just an imminent TV series that has fans of the 1982 film buzzing. It is also a tactical strategy RPG, set to launch on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One sometime this year. With The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, players will get to experience the events of the Netflix series and explore events beyond it.

The following trailer is a tease of what’s to be expected from the turn-based strategy RPG:

This serves as an adventure that won’t slouch on the content, either. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will have players step into the franchise’s world of Thra, taking on upwards of 80 turn-based battles. While venturing through the world, players will come across “never-seen-before playable characters, stories, and environments.” In addition, recruiting allies and customizing forces will be integral to the overall experience.

BonusXP is the developer behind the title. Interestingly, this indie studio already has a past with bringing Netflix properities to the interactive medium, thanks to the developer’s work on Stranger Things: The Game and Stranger Things 3: The Game. En Masse Entertainment, which published the MMO Tera for Bluehole, inc, is publishing the The Dark Crystal tactical title.

For now, no further information is known about the game’s development. When new details will surface also presently remains a mystery. There’s plenty to look at, however. For another glimpse at what The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics holds in store, take a peek at the screenshot gallery below:

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics PS4 Launch Set for 2019 WATCH GALLERY

BonusXP’s tactical adaptation of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance presently lacks a release date, though it is set to launch in 2019.

[Source: Gematsu, En Masse Entertainment]