The Dark Souls and Dead Space-inspired Hellpoint finally has a release date. The sci-fi RPG from Cradle Games will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms on April 16th. Cradle Games has yet to reveal a price point, but the studio did recently launch a brand-new trailer.

See what horror lies in store for those who dare enter Hellpoint in the following release date reveal trailer:

Hellpoint takes place on the derelict space station Irid Novo, which orbits a black hole. True to its Dead Space influences, the occult sci-fi RPG centers on a narrative involving “cosmic Gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations.” In the events following a “quantum cataclysm” known as the Merge, players will awaken aboard the Irid Novo. Though the space station initially served as the embodiment of scientific advancement, it now represents a terrifying warning of what can go wrong. Whatever the future may hold will wholly rely upon player-choice.

Much like Dark Souls, Hellpoint’s enemies and combat system were not designed to be forgiving. There does exists a twist to the formula, however, in the form of jump-in co-op and PvP multiplayer. The co-op options venture beyond online play, too. Couch co-op is also an option, courtesy of Hellpoint’s split-screen capabilities.

Cradle Games launched the Hellpoint Kickstarter campaign launched in 2017, asking for $50,000 CAD in funding. The title surpassed its funding goal, thanks to more than 1,300 backers pledging a total of $63,553 CAD. Cradle Games intended to launch the title last year, though clearly those plans failed to come to fruition.

[Source: Cradle Games via Gematsu]