The first Nioh installment offered an incredibly robust experience, filled with hours upon hours of content. Team Ninja’s next outing with Nioh 2 will supposedly provide a similar experience, in terms of amount of content and overall length. As is often the case, however, how long it takes to beat the game is primarily dependent upon individual players.

In an interview with GameSpot, Producer Fumihiko Yasuda divulged it recently took him roughly 55 hours to complete Nioh 2. If that’s how long some players spent with Nioh, they should anticipate a similarly lengthy run for the sequel. Yasuda shared the following with GameSpot,

So the number of the main missions is about the same. It’s lengthwise about the same as Nioh 1, but when we looked at how long it took for the players to complete Nioh 1, it depended on the player, how good they were, how they played it, etc. So it’s hard to say, but when I played the game this past January, it took me 55 hours.

In the months following Nioh 2’s release, fans will have even more content to jump into. Team Ninja announced post-launch DLC plans a couple of weeks ago. Three separate releases will roll out on still unspecified dates; they’re each to feature prequel stories, new characters, extra combat abilities, and new weapons.

Our hands-on preview of Nioh 2 recently went live. Yes, the title still packs a punch with the difficulty, but it sounds like the experience may very well be worth the ride.

Nioh 2 brings its Yokai-filled world to PlayStation 4 on March 13th. Preorders for both its Special Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition are currently live online and at retail.

