Publisher Ubisoft has a lot in the works and by March 2021, the company plans to ship five AAA games, but don’t expect one of them to be Splinter Cell. This news came earlier today, when Ubisoft released its latest financial reports covering results from the holiday 2019 quarter. As part of the report, the publisher shared some of its plans for the future, with more info to come later this May.

Three games are ones Ubisoft pushed back last year, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Jason Schreier of Kotaku took to Twitter to add that two of the five would include new entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series. Schreier also added that “anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed.”

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (It’s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners noted that all five games “are expected to support next-gen consoles with HD patches.” Ubisoft didn’t divulge much else about its plans for PS5 (likely because the console has yet to be officially unveiled), but we do know the company does have several next-generation games in the works.

Note. Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters + Rainbow Six Quarantine are 3 of the 5 titles. All games are expected to support next gen consoles with HD patches. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 6, 2020

As for a more specific release schedule, Ubisoft will launch three of the five games between October 2020 and December 2020, with the final two to roll out between January 2021 and March 2021. This means if Ubisoft does plan to release a new Splinter Cell game in the future, it will have been at least eight years since the last installment. Splinter Cell: Blacklist launched for PS3 in 2013 and since then, the community has been vocal about wanting to see its main character Sam Fisher return.

Recently, as part of a big shift in Ubisoft’s editorial department, Splinter Cell creative director Maxime Beland returned to Ubisoft after briefly working at Epic Games. This led to speculation that development on a new game in the series was underway, though, nothing official has been announced. Even if development began this year, we’d still have to wait a number of years to see Splinter Cell return, based on AAA development time.

[Source: Ubisoft, Twitter]