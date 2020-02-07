The latest Ys entry, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, hit stores in Japan late last year. Already the franchise’s team at Nihon Falcom is beginning work on another installment. However, the studio wants to keep silent about whether the new project will result in Ys X or a remake of a past entry.

With Ys‘ 35th anniversary arriving in 2022, Nihon Falcom President Toshihiro Kondo hopes to have something to share with fans “as soon as possible.” According to Gematsu, he mentioned as much during a live stream earlier today. Again, Kondo could not divulge specifics about the new project, just that the Ys team is moving towards the next Ys.

Kondo is said to have noted the following,

The Ys team is starting to move towards the next Ys. However, I cannot say at this point whether it will be [Ys] X or a remake of a previous title. Since I’m getting pressured by our staff saying, ‘It’s going to be the 35th anniversary of Ys in two years,’ I want to do my best to be able to show off something as soon as possible.

While fans patiently await information about the next entry, there is still no news on whether Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will make its way westward. Thankfully, fans of the long-running series outside of Japan do have something else to look forward to in the coming months.

Ys: Memories of Celceta, which originally launched in 2012 for PS Vita, is receiving a remaster that will launch across North American, Australian, and European territories. It’s on track to arrive this spring with both digital and physical editions for the PlayStation 4. Digital copies will run $29.99, while the physical version from Xseed Games is priced at $39.99. The physical edition will feature extra goodies, such as the soundtrack CD from Japan’s “Ys 25th Anniversary Pack.”

[Source: Game Talk via Gematsu]