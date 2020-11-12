Next year marks the 40th anniversary of developer Falcom. And it appears the company intends to celebrate in style by launching multiple console games in 2021. Fans will be especially pleased to learn that at least one of the titles in question is a new entry in the long-running Trails series.

Falcom teased all of the above in its most recent financial earnings report. In addition to teasing that a new Trails game is on the horizon, Falcom also boasted of the franchise’s sales success. As the company’s flagship property, the Trails titles have moved more than five million units worldwide. It’s raked in its fair share of awards, too, bringing home Japan Game Awards, the Famitsu Award, and PlayStation Awards.

The developer additionally intends to expand its reach in the year ahead. As such, consumers can expect to see Falcom ship products on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and smartphone devices. Based on the information relayed by Gematsu, it does not seem as though Falcom made any mention of next-gen hardware releases.

Unsurprisingly, Trails does not count as the only classic Falcom franchise to receive mention in the financial report. In outlining its plans to utilize “in-house IP to produce new titles that act as new challenges,” Falcom teased that fresh experiences from the Ys property will receive ample attention, as well.

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki is the latest installment in the Trails franchise, having hit stores in Japan and other Asian territories in August. When the title will come west remains to be seen. But western audiences did recently gain access to The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV.

[Source: Nihon Falcom (1), (2) via Gematsu]