The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III already has a preorder incentive that includes Juna’s “Lloyd Bannings” Costume and Rean’s Unspeakable Costume, but today NIS America announced a new digital preorder package that includes 22 additional DLC costumes. The standard price for this digital preorder bundle is $79.99, but PlayStation Plus members can preorder it for only $59.99, the same price as the regular copy of the game.

PlayStation Plus members also get a discount on preordering the standard bundle (with just the first two costumes), as they’re able to get it for $53.99 instead of $59.99. But for just another $6, it seems silly not to get the whole Premium Cosmetic Bundle shebang, right?

This Deluxe Preorder contains the following costumes and accessories:

Thors Main Campus Uniform

Altina’s “Kitty Noir” Costume

Musse’s “Coquettish Blue” Costume

Juna’s “Crossbell Cheer!” Costume

Rean’s Traveling Outfit (from Trails of Cold Steel II )

) Rean’s Casual Clothes

Juna’s Casual Clothes

Kurt’s Casual Clothes

Altina’s Casual Clothes

Musse’s Casual Clothes

Ash’s Casual Clothes

Standard Glasses Set

Mask Set

Hardcore Set

Stylish Sunglasses Set

Rare Eyewear

Ride-Along Black Rabbit

Ride-Along Elie

Ride-Along Dana

Ride-Along School Renne

Ride-Along Ozzie

Mascot Headgear Set

You know you want this adorable Ride-Along Dana from Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (or maybe that’s just me).

Despite the tag screaming this PS Plus preorder deal is “only for a limited time,” it will run until the game releases on October 22, 2019.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is an RPG from Nihon Falcom that takes place nearly two years after the events of the previous game. Protagonist Rean Schwarzer has graduated from Thors Military Academy and is now an instructor at the Thors Branch Campus, leading Class VII. Even though the Erebonian civil war is over, the Ourobouros organization is still out there, trying to entangle the Erebonian Empire in yet another war.

It will release exclusively for the PlayStation 4.