NIS America previously promised The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV would come westward this fall. It looks like the publisher plans to keep said promise. The title will release on the PlayStation 4 on October 27th in North America and Europe. A release in Australia and New Zealand is slated for a few days later on November 3rd. Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG versions are expected to roll out on an unspecified date in 2021.

The publisher shared the news today during the New Game+ Expo broadcast. A brand-new trailer accompanied the release date information. Get a fresh look at The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV in the video down below:

As previously announced, NIS America plans to launch two different versions of the title. The Day One/Frontline Edition costs the standard price of $59.99. It will package in a copy of the game, The Black Records art book, reversible cover, and Echoes of Erebonia on CD.

Fans can also get their hands on a Limited Edition of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV for $99.99. This iteration’s Collector’s Box will house the game, The Complete Black Records hardcover art book, Ashen Awakener steelbook, Twilight Resonance one-disc soundtrack, seven art cards, and a Daybreak cloth poster.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV originally hit the PS4 in Japan nearly two years ago. Its predecessor, Trails of Cold Steel III, made its way to Western territories in the fall of 2019.

[Source: NIS America via Gematsu]