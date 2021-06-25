NIS America has announced they will be bringing four Nihon Falcom titles to the west. The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie, and The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will all be arriving on PlayStation 4 between 2022 and 2023.

The first of the four titles to be released will be The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero in fall 2022. The game follows Lloyd Bannings who joins the Crossbell Police Department in his hometown. He wants to follow in the footsteps of his late brother but finds himself allocated to a ragtag new division known as the Special Support Section instead. Their purpose is to help people in need by completing odd jobs, but they inadvertently find themselves discovering terrible secrets and the city’s dark criminal underbelly.

The next title will be The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure in 2023. Following the events of Trails from Zero, new members have joined Crossbell Police Department’s Special Support Section and they’ve been allocated new jobs. The problem is two neighboring political powers threaten the safety of the city, while tension between the team’s members threatens their very existence.

Bannings will return in The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie in 2023, although this time he’ll be joined by Rean Schwarzer and a mysterious masked figure known as “C”. Players can use the Crossroads system to switch between the three characters as well as using the new United Front feature that has refined the game’s tactical combat. The aim is to find new allies and challenges in the halls of the True Reverie Corridor.

Last but not least, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will also appear in 2023. This game features the exploits of Nayuta and his friends. After they meet a fairy called Noi, they’re transported away on an adventure to thwart an evil plot that’s affected multiple worlds.

The games will be arriving later than initially planned bearing in mind Falcom had announced plans to launch multiple titles in 2021 to make the developer’s 40th anniversary. All four games will be making their way to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC over the next couple of years. Will you be adding them to your collection?

[Source: Twitter (1, 2)]