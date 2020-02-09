Folks based in the United States and Canada can now get their hands on the two-tone Sunset Orange and Berry Blue DualShock 4 controllers for a limited time. Sony has announced that both variants are available to purchase online via the official PlayStation accessories store until stocks last. They cost USD 64.99 and CAD 74.99 each.

Back for a limited time: The Sunset Orange and Berry Blue DS4 colors are available in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last: https://t.co/XeYJ9CIxGK pic.twitter.com/0AeNJTE1k4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 8, 2020

There was no mention of a retail re-release but worth checking with your local retailer for availability.

As a reminder, the DualShock 4 back button attachment is available at retail now as well. The accessory costs $30 in the U.S. Due to limited stock and high demand, retailers ran out of stock fast but Best Buy and Walmart still have some available in a few locations.

The back button attachment features programmable buttons that can help reduce players’ response times by allowing them to remap and configure controller inputs to their liking. The accessory is particularly useful when it comes to competitive play.

