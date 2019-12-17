Sony Unveils DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, Due Out Next Month

Looking to improve your competitive play and save money while doing so? Sony will release a new DualShock 4 accessory that may work wonders. A Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is slated to launch early next year on January 23, 2020 in the United States and Canada. For the price of $29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD, players will have the option to experience better performance and versatility while playing. Apparently, these improvements won’t come at the cost of comfort, either.

To get a good look at the DualShock 4’s new Back Button Attachment, check out the announcement trailer below:

According to a breakdown on the PlayStation Blog, the new attachment’s features are as follows:

Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen

The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.

Highly Configurable

A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

Developed by PlayStation

The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

This may seem a strange time for Sony to launch such an accessory, given that the PlayStation 5 is likely less than a year out from release. However, the new console’s near future arrival may very well serve as but one reason for the Back Button Attachment’s timing.

Might this set the stage for whatever the still unnamed DualShock 5 entails? Indeed, the technology powering it could to some extent mirror Sony’s vision for the DualShock 4’s Back Button Attachment. What’s known about the next DualShock controller appears to suggest as much, considering the confirmation of features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Check out another look at the DualShock 4’s Back Button Attachment, as well as its packaging, in the following gallery:

[Source: PlayStation Blog]