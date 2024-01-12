PS5 Outperforming PS4 in a Number of Areas, Leak Reveals

A PS5 vs PS4 performance presentation leaked following the recent Insomniac Games hack reveals that Sony’s current-gen console is outperforming its predecessor in a number of key areas. At least that’s where things stood 27 months in, based on the presentation’s date.

PS5 vs PS4 performance comparison at 27 months

The slide in question, which we won’t share here for obvious reasons, reveals that the PS5 has a higher attach rate than the PS4 (94% vs 92%) at the same point in the consoles’ life cycles. PS5’s average gameplay time is also higher by at least 6%, and its platform retention and gameplay hours per user percentage is also higher than the PS4 at a comparable point in time.

The PS5 also has a higher PlayStation Plus attach rate, but it’s worth noting that PS5 players require PS Plus for basic functions like backing up save data as the console lacks the USB backup feature that the PS4 has.

The presentation also analyzed the behavior of players who were new to the PS5 and players who were new to the PS4, and found that PS5 saw a higher gameplay attach rate and higher average gameplay time compared to the PS4.