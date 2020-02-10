Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 2 will be launching this week, confirming the existence of a handful of rumors. For one, Season 2 is highlighted by the return of Ghost, who made his debut back in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. This news is accompanied by a thrilling new trailer that shows what to expect with the upcoming season. Other additions include the return of the beloved Rust map from the same game, a new map called Atlas Superstore, additional weapons, modes, and brand new Season 2 Battle Pass, and it all kicks off on February 11, 2020. Here’s what to expect in Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Features

New Maps: Rust Atlas Superstore Khandor Hideout New Gunfight Map: Bazaar New Multiplayer Modes: Infected Ground War Gunfight Variants NVG Reinforce Call of Duty League Playlist Gunfight Tournaments Demolition New Ground War Map: Zhokov Boneyard New Weapons: Grau 5.56 Striker 45 (Ump 45) New Battle Pass



Much of Season 2 seems to be a callback to Modern Warfare 2, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary last holiday. The aforementioned Rust map and addition of Ghost are clear highlights, as well as the Striker 45 SMG, which was also a fan favorite back in 2009 (referred to as Ump 45 in MW2).

You can check out Season 2’s exciting trailer below:

Season 2 will feature yet another 100-tier Battle Pass system with loads of unlockable goodies for free (or for purchase, to save time). The Battle Pass Bundle gives you 20 Tier skips, allowing you to unlock content right away without having to play. This monetization system will likely be here to stay for the foreseeable future since it generated more revenue for Activision in Modern Warfare’s launch quarter when compared to Black Ops 4 during its same quarter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 will feature a steady rollout of content, with lots to look forward to for the future. The new Demolition, Infected Ground War, and NVG Reinforce modes will all come later on, with other surprises planned for the tail end of the season.

As for the future, Activision confirmed a new Call of Duty would be releasing later this year, but did not reveal which developer would be working on it. As evidenced by the series’ three developer cycle, 2020 should be Sledgehammer Games’ turn, but reports last year point to a possible shakeup in what would have been this year’s new game. Instead, 2020 might see a new Black Ops entry from developer Treyarch.

[Source: Charlie Intel, Activision]