Now that the highly-anticipated Dreams is out on store shelves, Media Molecule’s Alex Evans has reassured fans that PlayStation VR support isn’t too far behind. Although he was unable to give a specific release date, Evans told Eurogamer that VR content is “actually nearly done” and is the “most cooked” post-launch content currently in the pipeline.

When asked what players can expect from Dreams going forward, Evans said:

VR is in the pipeline and is actually nearly done, to be honest. I’d love to get multiplayer in there but we haven’t got a date for that as that’s not nearly done, but that’s one that I really care about as I designed the code for multiplayer from the beginning so I’m confident it’ll come out, I just can’t say when. And we’re a game studio, we’re not tools studio so they’re going to want to get our teeth into some meaty content. So I think that we were going to make more games in Dreams for sure – 100% guaranteed.

Evans added that Dreams will get free “juicy” updates but he isn’t quite sure how Media Molecule plans to package them yet.

“I don’t know how we’re going to package it but what we’re going to do is we’re going to work in parallel on a few things,” Evans continued. “And then we’ll release them as and when we can. I imagine we will have paid content – maybe if we got Kojima’s Dreams, you know, if you’re reading this Kojima come on down and we’ll make Kojima’s Dreams.”

[Source: Eurogamer]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.