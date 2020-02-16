In a video interview published on Kickstarter, The Wonderful 101: Remastered producer Atsushi Inaba told fans that their support will help PlatinumGames reinvent itself and release more original games.

“If we’re lucky enough to get a lot of support with this [The Wonderful 101: Remastered] campaign, I feel like PlatinumGames will be able to reinvent itself in more than a few ways,” said Inaba. “The fans’ voices will make this company stronger. The fans’ voices will allow us to release more original games.”

Inaba added that although “money is important” for healthy growth, having strong community support is “more important” to PlatinumGames.

“PlatinumGames was created to allow its staff the ability to think up their own original projects and send them out into the world,” he added. “All your support inspires every one of us to work harder in a significant way.”

The Wonderful 101: Remastered‘s Kickstarter campaign smashed through its goal of $50,000 within a few hours. With 19 days to go, the campaign has raised well over $1.5 million.

PlatinumGames expressed its desire to self publish its games last year, and received a hefty investment from Chinese giant Tencent. However, the studio noted that its plans for The Wonderful 101: Remastered “precede that agreement” and the capital investment it received from Tencent won’t be used to fund the game.

PlatinumGames also noted that The Wonderful 101: Remastered is a “unique case” that it especially negotiated with IP owner, Nintendo. However, if given the chance, it would love to self publish other games like Bayonetta.

