Last week, Media Molecule’s Dreams made a splash on the UK charts at launch, taking the eighth spot on the bestselling retail games list for the week ending February 15, 2020. That success has not carried over to the following week, ending February 22nd, though. Dreams has dropped down to the 15th spot, with a 20% decline in sales week-over-week. The top 10 list did see a new addition with Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, making its debut as the 10th bestselling retail game in that territory throughout the same time period. Keep in mind, these sales stats only pertain to physical copies sold in the UK.

Dreams‘ overall sales numbers will likely look different when digital sales are taken into consideration. Dreams was available for nearly a year ahead of its official launch in early access. Those who bought in early were automatically upgraded to the full version at launch at no additional cost. We’ll likely find out more about Dreams‘ sales later next month when NPD and PlayStation Store digital sales reports are revealed.

Here’s a full breakdown of the UK’s bestselling retail games for the week ending February 22nd:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Team Sonic Racing Forza Horizon 4 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

As its name suggests, the Sega-published Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is a remastered compilation of Bayonetta and Vanquish, both of which have recently celebrated their 10th birthdays. Bayonetta originally came to PS3 in 2009, while Vanquish launched the following year in 2010. Although the remastered package contains two games, the physical version is considered one SKU, but each game is available to purchase separately on digital storefronts. We enjoyed the remastered package here at PSLS and awarded it a score of 8.0. Read our Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle review to find out more.

[Source: Games Industry]