Resident Evil 3 is on schedule to launch April 3, 2020, but what if there were a way you could try it early? Resident Evil 3 will be getting a demo—much like its predecessor—and Capcom will announce it’s release date “in the near future.” It’s currently unknown what section of the game will be featured in the demo, if it will be timed like Resident Evil 2’s One-Shot Demo, or if it’ll show Nemesis in action. To hold you over until then, a number of gameplay videos have been published today, giving a better look at Raccoon City, the game’s characters, and the deadly S.T.A.R. of the show: Nemesis.

It was written in the STARS…

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We’ll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

While Resident Evil 3 will play quite similarly to Resident Evil 2, a number of standout features and mechanics will set them apart. For one, RE3 will lean way more into exploring Raccoon City, featuring large spaces as well as smaller, claustrophobic-inducing alleyways and indoor sections to keep you on your toes. It’s by no means open-world, but you’ll notice a much different setting than the cramped nature of the game that came before. In fact, for the vast majority of Resident Evil 2, you play indoors, so RE3 will quite literally be a breath of fresh air.

Another feature that will help keep you safe from Nemesis and other enemies is the new roll mechanic. This will allow you to dodge past terrifying foes and even rewards you for getting the timing right. If you press a button just at the right moment, time will slow, allowing you to get a few shots off in a much more accurate manner, as well as extending the distance of your roll. Little things like this have been added to account for the new setting and set Resident Evil 3 apart from its predecessor.

If Resident Evil 3 is anything like Resident Evil 2, it has the opportunity to be one of the year’s most popular games, even contending for Game of the Year. Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3, 2020.

