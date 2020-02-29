Call of Duty Zombies director Jason Blundell has left Treyarch after more than a decade of service, the developer announced on Twitter. In an official message shared by Treyarch, Blundell said that he was honored to be a part of the team and thanked fans for their support over the years.

The message reads:

After thirteen fantastic action-packed years, I am moving on from Treyarch. During my time at the studio, I’ve been privileged to work on a variety of projects, wearing many hats along the way, with my time on the Zombies team proving to be quite special. It’s a team comprised of some of the most creative and talented developers in the industry, many of whom you never see because they’re behind the scenes shaping the direction of each experience.

Clearly, I’d remiss if I didn’t personally thank the group that continues to make it all worth it: the Zombies community! Your passion, enthusiasm – and frankly, your craziness – has been a continued source of inspiration. The beauty of Zombies is that it has always been about the interaction between us as developers and one of the most passionate player communities on the planet. These are memories I will cherish for a lifetime.

The team at Treyarch has been nothing short of awesome – thank you! And thank you to the fans for giving me the opportunity to bring life to the undead in so many wonderful ways, the honor has been all mine!