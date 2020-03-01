PlatinumGames studio director Hideki Kamiya has said that although he’s inspired by the tokusatsu genre, the upcoming Project G.G. will not be a “very niche” game and it “probably” won’t be set in Japan.

“It won’t be a very niche kind of game; giant hero stories are popular in Japan, with things like Ultraman, and the game will have that kind of flavor to it, but I don’t want to restrict myself to the Japanese hero genre,” Kamiya told IGN Japan. “So the setting will probably not be Japan, as that might be restrictive. But I haven’t decided yet.”

Details about Project G.G. are still scant but PlatinumGames has billed it as a “Hideki Kamiya hero trilogy,” with the first two titles being PlayStation 2 game Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101, which is currently being remastered for the PlayStation 4 and PC. However, Project G.G. won’t strictly be an action game.

“Any game I make will of course include carefully crafted action elements, but this won’t be simply an action game,” said Kamiya. “There will be much more to it than that.”

As for a release date and platforms, chief creative officer Atsushi Inaba said that PlatinumGames aims to target both current-gen and next-gen platforms. The developer wants to avoid a lengthy development period.

“Put it this way, we’re not looking at something as long as three years,” said Inaba. “Nor will it be as soon as half a year or a year. But as our first self-owned and self-published game, we want to deliver it as soon as we can.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: IGN]