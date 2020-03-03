The latest Need for Speed: Heat update is live across all platforms and adds some much-requested features to improve user experience. For starters, players will gain access to the Black Market Delivery, which will serve as the place to gain access to new cars. Two new cars will be live today: the Aston Martin DB11 Volante (2018) and the McLaren F1 (1993). You’ll have to purchase the latter ride for $4.99, while the former will be free along with new challenges and customization options. The update comes in at 8.4GB on PS4.

Here are the patch notes for today’s Need for Speed: Heat update:

Need for Speed Heat Update Patch Notes

When you’re receiving a new part in the garage, it’s now easier to spot. We removed the feed that showed your new items on the right side of the screen. Instead, there’s now a yellow banner saying “new” next to the category and the item.

We added more variation to race intros during both day and night races, as well as more victory celebration animations to enjoy when crossing the finish line.

Additional vanity items are introduced. You will be able to customize the color of the Backfire, and through the Black Market, you can also unlock Beat Sync underglows that will sync up with the in-game music.

You will now be able to adjust the camera shake in the settings.

And more…

A new character named Raziel will be running the underground Black Market Delivery system and you’ll have the opportunity to meet him once you download today’s update. Keep in mind, you have to reach a specific REP level in order to acquire certain cars. For example, the Aston Martin DB11 Volante can be picked up once you reach REP level 20, while the McLaren F1 requires you to be level 30.

Given the positive reception to Heat, it’s likely EA and Ghost Games will continue to update it for the foreseeable future. However, as we learned last month, the next entry in the Need for Speed series will not be developed by Ghost Games, but instead will be handed off to long-time racing developer Criterion Games, best known for its work on the Burnout series and previous Need for Speed titles.

[Source: EA]