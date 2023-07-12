Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake Teased by Actress

Actress Simone Bailly seems to have accidentally revealed a Need for Speed: Most Wanted remake in a now-deleted tweet. Bailly not only outed the game’s release window, she also tagged publisher Electronic Arts, developer Criterion Games, and the official Need for Speed account. Oops!

According to a screenshot of the tweet, which has been verified by a number of users, Bailly wrote that the Most Wanted remake will release in 2024. We checked out Bailly’s Twitter “likes” and noticed that she engaged with fans celebrating the news, with the original tweet now deleted. Suffice to say, this is a potential blooper as the game has not been officially announced.

Image credit: ResetEra

EA released two Most Wanted games: a PS2 game in 2005 and a PS3 game in 2012. It’s the former that Bailly starred in, leading to speculations that EA is reviving the nearly 18-year-old game.

Bailly has gone a little quiet since deleting the tweet. We’re assuming she got a quick call from an EA rep. Whatever the case, here’s hoping that Bailly wasn’t mistaken and a Most Wanted remake is indeed in the works. 2005’s Most Wanted is one of the most beloved games in the NFS franchise and was a commercial success for EA.