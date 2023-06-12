Need for Speed Unbound Update Adds DeLorean, New Challenges

Need for Speed Unbound is still getting updates after releasing in December 2022. This next big update is dropping on June 20, and it not only includes a new progression system and challenges, it’s also adding a 1981 DMC DeLorean.

The DeLorean will be a reward in the new Linkups, which are stunt-based challenges where players race against the clock. There are seven locations in Linkups where players will “complete collective goals of escalating difficulty against the clock over four rounds.” Finishing 12 rounds of the Linkups event will unlock the DeLorean.

This also ties into the Speed Pass, its battle pass-like equivalent. It’ll have 75 tiers and have free cosmetics and customization items like outfits, effects, neon lights, banner stickers, and more.

This update also adds 68 new challenges, which includes 29 new daily challenges and 13 sets of weekly challenges. An added chat wheel will give drivers an easier way to communicate and new drift playlists will challenge players to earn higher score each course. However, Criterion Games didn’t give more details.

All of the free content comes alongside some premium DLC, too. These paid packs include:

The Robojets Swag Pack, which will be $14.99, come with Robojets-themed items like a clothing pack, driving effect, an exclusive horn, and the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R (2022).

The Ford Mustang GT Legendary Custom Pack, which is $9.99 and has the Legendary Custom Ford Mustang GT (2015) and a 10-level Speed Pass boost.

The Volume 3 Customs Pack, which will be $5.99 and come with the Volvo 242 DL (1975), the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (2016), and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X (2008) Epic Customs.

Criterion noted that the previous update was the “first in a series of post-launch updates,” but did not go into detail about how many more updates were planned.