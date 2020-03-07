Former Sony executive Adam Boyes has a lot of fond memories from his time working with the company’s PlayStation division. Many will remember the iconic video from 2013 of Boyes and then Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida that took a jab at Microsoft over game sharing. However, now that he’s gone back to game development, Boyes is actually relieved that he’s no longer involved in console wars.

In an interview with US Gamer during DICE 2020, Boyes revealed that console wars are not only stressful but that they “take you over.” He described his time post Sony as “super not stressful,” and indicated that he doesn’t think much about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launches.

“Sometimes I feel like I have an opinion, but it doesn’t matter because I did that. I put in my all. I loved it. Built an incredible team, had an incredible experience,” he said. “So you think that I would have a FOMO that I’m not part of it, but it really isn’t. There was so much stress and I think the whole console battle concept, it takes you over. It’s like, that’s all you think about.”

The concept of console wars that Boyes is referring to saw both Sony and Microsoft spending a significant amount of time differentiating their consoles – a corporate tune that has since changed significantly. The beginning of current gen saw a lot of talk about exclusivity and competition, which is notably absent when it comes to next-gen consoles.

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be rival products, Microsoft has said that it no longer sees Sony and Nintendo as its main competitors.

[Source: US Gamer]