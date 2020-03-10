Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy is live today, bringing a whole new story chapter, activities, and loot to the ongoing looter-shooter and finally giving players classic Trials of Osiris starting this weekend. While Bungie detailed some of what players can expect over the next three months, today’s update also came with a hefty amount of sandbox changes via Destiny 2 update 2.8.0. Bungie spent a lot of time over the last few weeks detailing most of the major changes in this update, however, there are a few smaller elements that are surprising players today.

Many of the subclasses received not only balance adjustments, but some complete reworks to the skills. The Titan barricade, for example, has more health now but takes additional damage from certain specific sources, which increases the risk/reward gameplay involved. Hunters will need to have a little bit better aim with the Blade barrage super but will be rewarded for doing so. And the Warlock’s Devour ability has been improved.

Bungie added a number of armor sets to the world drop pool, meaning players shouldn’t get tired of seeing the same three armor sets drop from legendary engrams. They also made a change to stat rolls that should make Prime Engrams more useful, or at least worth being considered depending on what build you are going for. A few Exotic armor pieces also received adjustments, and the Warlock’s Sanguine Alchemy received an entire reworked perk.

Swords got a complete overhaul, entirely changing the way they work and allowing different swords to feel more unique and varied. There are also a huge number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, including performance enhancements that should help the game not stutter and freeze while inspecting gear.

Read the full and lengthy list of Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0 patch notes below:

Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0 Patch Notes

COMBAT SYSTEMS

ABILITIES

Titan Barricade Raised Barricade health from 500 to 600 Barricades now take extra damage from special-ammo weapons, anti-barrier weapons, and certain power weapons The following weapons do 30% extra damage to Barricades Sniper Rifles Grenade Launchers Linear Fusion Rifles Machine Guns Trace Rifles Anti-Barrier Weapons The following weapons do 60% extra damage to Barricades Shotguns Fusion Rifles Shoulder Charges (Hammer Strike, Seismic Strike, Shield Bash) Lunge auto-targeting angle decreased by 50% Targeted lunge movement distance decreased from 6m to 5.5m Untargeted lunge movement distance increased from 4.5m to 5.5m Bonus damage vs. low-tier PvE combatants reduced by 20% Striker Fist of Havoc Super Increased cost of light attack from 11.5% to 12.5% (Bottom Tree increased from 3% to 4.5%) Reduced cost of heavy attack from 25% to 21% Code of the Juggernaut Frontal Assault Reduced duration from 15 to 12 seconds No longer increases weapon equip speed Weapon stability bonus decreased from 75 to 44 Code of the Missile Ballistic Slam Increased knockback significantly Now procs inertia override on hit Bonus damage vs. low-tier PvE combatants reduced by 20% Inertia Override Added 0.5 second activation delay Note: This change was made to allow the Titan to make the most of its duration Ability indicator now displays time remaining Thundercrash Increased damage resistance while in super from 49% to 53% Made flight speed more consistent Increased detonation damage from 3200 to 3900 Impact Conversion Reduced super-energy gain per hit from 4% to 3% Sunbreaker Code of the Devastator Burning Maul Reduced idle super duration from 28 seconds to 25 seconds Heavy-slam explosion is now less likely to deal damage through cover Added damage falloff to heavy-slam explosion Fixed an issue in which ground follow attacks can go through walls



Hunter Gunslinger Tripmine Grenade Can now stick to enemy players and combatants Reduced base damage to 140 Damage remains at 160 when used with Young Ahamkara’s Spine exotic Way of a Thousand Cuts Blade Barrage Knife impact damage increased from 35 to 48 Reduced knife detonation radius from 5m to 3m Should no longer apply large amounts of knockback to tanky combatants Way of the Sharpshooter Weighted Knife Reduced tracking strength Changed tracking style to reduce the chance of the knife being pulled away from its intended target Arcstrider General Fixed an issue in which players in Arcstaff were able to dodge infinitely even after the super energy has been depleted Way of the Current Tempest Strike Reduced auto-targeting angle by 50% Bonus damage vs. low-tier PvE combatants reduced by 20% Way of the Wind Focused Breathing Increased activation delay while sprinting from 0.25 seconds to 1.0 second Reduced dodge recharge rate bonus by 10% Combat Meditation Reduced grenade and melee recharge rate increase while health is critical from 500% to 400% Lightning Reflexes Reduced Damage Reduction during dodge in PvP from 40% to 32% Nightstalker Way of the Pathfinder Moebius Quiver Increased time limit from 8 seconds to 10 seconds Increased time limit from 10 seconds to 12 seconds when used with Orpheus Rig Combat Provision Increased melee recharge on grenade damage from 6% to 8% Increased grenade recharge when you turn an ally invisible from 17.5% to 24%



Warlock Basic Melee Extended melee range from 4.5m to 5.5m The Warlock melee range is now one meter longer than Titan and Hunter melees All Warlock melee abilities that had a 4.5m range now have a 5.5m range Note: Ophidian Aspect melee range is unchanged at 6.5m Stormcaller Stormtrance Damage ramp-up now falls off more slowly after releasing attack button Attunement of Conduction Arc Web Reduced chain damage from 36 to 27 Reduced grenade energy recharge on chain 3% to 2% in PvE 10% to 8% in PvP Reduced chain range from 12m to 11m Ionic Blink Increased super-energy cost from 4% to 6% Reduced range of blink from 4.5m to 4.2m Chain Lightning Melee Reduced chain damage from 31 to 27 Attunement of Control Ionic Trace Increased leyline height so its more easily collected while airborne Increased leyline travel speed by 14% Increased leyline turn speed by 83% Chaos Reach Increased beam endpoint radius from 2m to 2.4m Reduced intensity of VFX to improve visibility Attunement of the Elements Electrostatic Surge Now correctly increases class-ability regen when near allies Note: Was mistakenly increasing Super regen previously Voidwalker Attunement of Fission Handheld Supernova Reduced range by 20% Increased activation time by 0.6 seconds Reduced hold time from 3.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds Bolt explosion now does self damage Tightened horizontal spread of bolts by 25% Reduced bolt explosion radius from 3m to 2.5m Nova Warp Increased damage reduction from 49% to 51% Increased idle super duration from 22 seconds to 24 seconds Reduced cost of Dark Blink by 12.5% Dark Matter Increased grenade recharge on kill from 10% to 14% Attunement of Hunger Vortex Increased linger duration from 5 seconds to 7 seconds Reduced linger damage per tick from 27 to 24 Increased projectile speed by 33% Nova Bomb kills now proc Devour Devour Increased Devour duration from 10 seconds to 11 seconds Insatiable Kills now grant between 16% and 24% grenade energy depending on the tier of enemy killed Player kills are 24% Dawnblade Attunement of Sky Heat Rises Fixed an issue in which Heat Rises buff was causing combatants to ignore you Icarus Dash Fixed an issue in which Icarus Dash cooldown was interfering with the Daybreak dodge



ARMOR

Increased the number of armor sets available from world drops to 11 sets, up from 3. Several sets that were previously unavailable or extremely difficult to come by are now available as world drops.

Armor Energy You can now change the energy type of any piece of armor to either of the other two energy types directly from the armor piece’s inspection screen by hovering the cursor over the armor’s energy icon. The cost of changing the armor to another energy type at energy value 1 is 1 Upgrade Module. You can also change the armor to another energy type at the equivalent energy value to its current energy value. The cost for doing so is 1 Upgrade Module + the aggregate cost of upgrading from energy value 1 to its current energy value.

Armor Stats Prime Engrams will now more reliably drop armor with higher overall stat rolls and spikier distributions. Exotic armor will now more reliably drop with higher overall stat rolls Legendary armor now has an improved chance of receiving higher overall stat rolls, though low rolls will still be present

Armor Mods The seasonal armor mod socket (i.e. Undying Mods, Dawn Mods) can now equip mods released during the season in which it was released, plus the previous season and the following season. For example, armor with the Dawn Mod socket (from Season 9) can now equip Dawn Mods, Undying Mods (from Season 8), and Worthy Mods (from Season 10) The Hands-On mod now provides energy on projectile melee kills (such as the hunter’s throwing knife) Enhanced armor mods have been added to cover all weapon types for all armor mods that have an enhanced version.

Exotics Hunter Assassin’s Cowl The invisibility and healing effect now triggers on powered melee (both against combatants and Guardians) and finishers The duration of the invisibility granted by this exotic increases based on the tier of the enemy defeated Arc Staff kills no longer activate this perk FROST-EE5 Changed the ability regeneration so that it no longer stacks multiplicatively with other class ability energy generating perks. Khepri’s Sting All of your smoke bombs deal 150% damage while wearing this exotic Orpheus Rigs The maximum amount of Super you can regain from this exotic with a single use of Shadowshot is 50%. Young Ahamkara’s Spine Increases the explosion radius for tripmines by 14%. Titan Ashen Wake Killing an enemy with a Fusion Grenade while wearing this exotic now refunds grenade energy. The amount of grenade energy refunded scales based on the tier of enemy killed. Anteus Wards The shield created during a slide no longer allows chip damage through Doomfang Pauldrons Fixed an issue where Doomfang Pauldrons would sometimes grant Super energy from melee kills while in your Super Dunemarchers Increase the radius of static charge to 20 meters, up from 12 meters. Mk. 44 Stand Asides Reduced the delay from the start of sprinting until the overshield comes in to 0.5 seconds, down from 1.25 seconds. One-Eyed Mask The target marking from this exotic has been replaced with target highlighting, eliminating the ability to detect targets through walls No longer provides a damage bonus when defeating your marked target Restored the previous overshield granted by defeating your marked target, which now has a duration of 6 seconds (down from 8) Severance Enclosure The explosion now triggers on powered melee (both against combatants and Guardians) and finishers The radius and damage of the explosion created by this exotic increases based on the tier of the enemy defeated Stronghold Stronghold now maximizes sword defense stats, resulting in a high Defense guard that does not lose guard energy on taking hits or decay over time. The armor retains its existing healing functionality. Warlock Apotheosis Veil This exotic is now guaranteed to drop with a minimum +16 to Intellect. Contraverse Hold Reduced the damage reduction granted by this exotic to 20%, down from 40% Sanguine Alchemy Completely redesigned with a new perk, Blood Magic, that allows the wearer to pause the countdown timer of any rift they are standing in by getting weapon kills, extending the rift’s duration. Ophidian Aspects Now increases the lunge range of all Warlock melee attacks, even if the ability is on cooldown. Verity’s Brow The buff provided by this exotic now increases your grenade damage by 10% per stack The buff to allies’ grenade recharge rates now kicks in when you cast your grenade The wearer of this exotic now receives buff text notification indicating how many allies are currently benefiting from your increased grenade recharge



WEAPONS

Exotics Izanagi’s Burden Honed Edge’s animation is no longer affected by reload speed. Outlaw has been replaced with No Distractions. The Last Word Fan Fire Now adjusts the precision scalar of the weapon while hip-firing Impact values have been adjusted 68.27/52.2 Precision Hip/ADS (Previously 67.95/67.95) 38/38 Non-Precision Hip/ADS: (Previously 50.01/50.01) Aiming down sights no longer provides additional effective range (damage falloff) for this weapon Reduced stability for Mouse and Keyboard input Adjusted the way target acquisition is handled for this weapon in hipfire to improve the experience Reduced the effective range of this weapon Fighting Lion Due to backend changes with the grenade launcher archetype, Fighting Lion inherited minor adjustments Rate of Fire increased from 72 RPM to 90 RPM Direct hit damage in PvE is now 35 (Previously 27) Devil’s Ruin Fixed an bug that allowed Pyrogenesis to proc in unintended circumstances, allowing the laser to be fired repeatedly Symmetry Fixed an issue that caused the weapon to randomly stop firing. Fixed an issue where this weapon could damage allies under some circumstances Lord of Wolves Release the Wolves now significantly reduces the accuracy of the weapon while active. Reduced stability for Mouse and Keyboard input

Swords Sword attacks for all sword types have been altered, generally increased in efficacy to account for the energy system. Sword stats are now the following: Impact Swing Speed Charge Rate How fast this weapon recharges its energy. Guard Resistance Damage reduction while guarding with this weapon against most attacks. Guard Efficiency Reduces the amount of energy required to guard an attack. Guard Endurance How long you can maintain your guard with this weapon. Ammo Capacity Energy Swords now replace your melee ability with the Sword’s energy meter while wielded. This energy recovers naturally on its own and is consumed by different Sword related actions. Light attacks Light attack strings can now be endlessly looped on all sword sub-archetypes. Light attacks for all sub-archetypes can now cleave to hit multiple enemies. Heavy attacks Heavy attacks have consume your Sword’s energy when activated. Note: Different swords can consume different amount of energy based on the attack used. If your energy is full, your heavy attack is stronger. The reverse is also true. Guard action Guarding no longer consumes ammo, but instead uses the Sword’s energy while active. Note: You still require a minimum of 1 available ammo to begin guarding. Shield Bypass A portion of damage from Sword attacks now bypass elemental shields to strike the target directly. Note: There are exceptions to this rule, particularly for projectile based attacks that Swords generate. Sword Perks Whirlwind Blade This effect will now also end if the player guards. Multi-Hit attacks no longer count as more than one hit. En Garde Reduced the damage bonus from +50% to +30% Shattering Blade Reduced the damage bonus from 3x to ~1.67x Energy Transfer Reduced the amount of ability energy gained from this perk due to Guard no longer consuming ammunition Counterattack Changed the activation requirements: Blocking an attack immediately after guarding increases damage for a short duration. Duration is now 2 seconds (Previously 5) Glide can no longer be activated during sword attacks or other full body melee attacks.

Grenade Launchers Aggressive Frame grenade launchers are now Rapid-Fire Frame grenade launchers Rapid-Fire Frame grenade launchers have had their damage reduced to account for their Rate of Fire (0.8x), but now also have increased reserves. Previously, Aggressive Frame grenade launchers fired faster than Adaptive but had the same damage. Damage to Major enemies and above by Power weapon grenade launchers reduced by ~10%

Sniper Rifles Damage to Major enemies and above reduced to pre Shadowkeep values (~-20%) Adaptive Snipers Reduced precision multiplier from 3.25x to 2.95x Rapid-Fire Snipers Reduced base impact from 100 damage to 90 damage

Shotguns Target acquisition for non slug shotguns has been adjusted to no longer account for precision locations. Previously, target acquisition could actually cause the player’s spread to deviate from the intended aim vector, causing most of the spread to miss. Cone angle is now adjusted on a per sub-archetype basis and is no longer adjusted by the Range stat. Aiming down sights no longer adjusts effective range for this weapon archetype

Fusion Rifles Target acquisition for fusion rifles has been adjusted to no longer account for precision locations. Previously, target acquisition could actually cause the player’s volley to deviate from the intended aim vector, causing most of the volley to miss. Damage falloff for this weapon archetype can now floor at 0.5x (Previously 0.75x) Effective range and the impact of the optics stat for this weapon archetype has been reduced across the board.

Auto Rifles The following impact values have changed: Precision Frame 17/27.2 Default/Precision (Previously 17/25.5) Adaptive Frame 15.75/25.2 Default/Precision (Previously 13.75/22) Rapid-Fire Frame 13.4/20.1 Default/Precision (Previously 12.5/18.75)

Weapon Perks Backup Plan Backup plan now adjusts impact to match the Rapid-Fire sub-archetype while active. Charge time is now set to match the Rapid-Fire’s sub-archetype * 0.85 while active. One-Two Punch The effect now ends upon dealing melee damage or swapping weapons.

General Fixed issue with emissive elements on the following weapons and ornaments One Thousand Voices Summer Storm for Riskrunner Jade Countenance for Fighting Lion Fixed an issue where Multikill Clip would remain active indefinitely. Fixed an issue where killing Shanks with Lumina would not reliably generate a Remnant. Fixed an issue where Wish-Ender would deal more damage than intended when shooting through certain objects. Fixed an issue where large portions of the Packmaster’s Command ornament for Lord of Wolves would disappear when standing next to a wall.



PLAYER IDENTITY SYSTEMS

EMBLEMS

Stat Trackers

Emblems now use an updated details screen to support Stat Trackers.

All Emblems now have Stat Trackers that can be equipped and unequipped

The Stat Trackers available on an emblem are related to the emblem’s source/category.

Stat Trackers are broken down into categories based on Activity and Time-span Activity Categories are: Seasons Account Crucible Destination Gambit Raids Strikes Trials of Osiris Time Span Categories are: Weekly Seasonal Career* *Note: Career stats respect pre-Season 10 data where possible but otherwise will begin tracking in Season 10 All of the Above

Stat Trackers can become Gilded when Stats reach certain thresholds

Stat Trackers now have their own dedicated section, which players can access through the Triumphs screen. Stat Trackers are categorized into Seasonal, Weekly, Career and All. Stat Trackers are sub-categorized by Stat Tracker type. Feature Triumphs on the Triumphs overview have been reduced from displaying 3 to 1

Collections The Emblem collection has been reorganized to reflect the Stat Trackers structure

Emblem Variants Emblem Variants have been converted into their own Emblem items

Emblem Perks and Auras Emblem Perks and Auras have been removed from Emblems.



CLANS

Clan Banner Perks have been updated for Season 10

ACCESSORIES

Ships Fixed an effects issue on Lost Legend’s engines

Ghosts Fixed an animation issue with Sanctum Plate Shell

Sparrows Updated thruster effects for Dawning sparrows Chill of Winter and Holiday Cheer Fixed effects issues for Azure Azazyel and The Bronco



INVESTMENT

The season 9 Fond Memories Bright Engram has been retired, and in its place players can now obtain the new Season 10 Luminous Bright Engram

Bright Engrams are no longer available for purchase in the Eververse store, and instead can only be earned by leveling up the Season Pass

In place of the Bright Engram, the Eververse store now offers a Silver sale item that will refresh daily

The Gunsmith now has a chance of selling Season 9 seasonal armor mods

“Improved Crucible Scanner” Ghost Shell perk has been created and has a chance to roll on Crucible-themed Ghosts

Two new consumables are available in the Eververse store for Bright Dust, the Scavenger’s Boon and the Glimmershard (both 250 Bright Dust each) Scavenger’s Boon: When used, this item causes enemies killed with precision damage to have a chance to drop Planetary Materials when defeated The effect lasts 4 hours Note that only one Scavenger’s Boon can be active at a time

Glimmershard: When used, this item causes bosses to have a chance to drop additional Glimmer when defeated The effect lasts 4 hours Note that only one Glimmershard can be active at a time

Multiple bugs fixed to ensure various Legendary Engram previews accurately represent their contents

Shadowkeep campaign reward exotic armor now has the proper source string in Collections

Eververse store bundles with prices that have been reduced due to owning some of the contents no longer are advertised as “Sale”, and instead read “Complete the Set”

Season 8 weapons acquired from the Season Pass now have a valid source string in Collections

Several multiplayer emotes that had an item type of “Emote” now have the correct item type on their tooltip, “Multiplayer Emote”

Year 3 exotic armor items in Xur’s inventory now properly require Shadowkeep instead of the Season Pass

Mod Components no longer dismantle as a stack

POWER AND PROGRESSION

Updated XP rewards from Mars ambient chests and public spaces to be consistent with Shadowkeep values.

Reduced the power of the incomplete version of ‘Legend of Acrius’ when purchased from a vendor.

Paid character boosts raise the player to the new soft cap of 950.

Note: Players cannot purchase a character boost until their first character has reached the soft cap.

USER INTERFACE

Fixed an issue where some items were not being properly displayed in Collections.

Fixed an issue where players don’t receive a “Fireteam Chat Not Available” message when Steam is down.

Fixed an issue where tracking a pursuit would dismiss the Release Icon.

Fixed an issue where incorrect icons were appearing during “The Other Side” mission.

Fixed an issue where Open Fireteam slots were being displayed after dismissing activity selection.

Fixed an issue where a placeholder tooltip could appear while in Orbit.

Fixed an issue that caused some Graphical Corruption when navigating to the Seasons screen.

Fixed an issue where the Rank 50 toast would display overlapping numbers.

Fixed an issue where we displayed a misalignment in the Post-Purchase Animation.

Fixed an issue where the Launch Overlay would not dismiss when navigating to the Quests Screen.

Console Settings UI screen layouts have changed to match the experience on PC, allowing for future updates. Settings that use the carousel selection method can now be navigated using d-pad input when focused.

Added a Favorite augment over the Finisher icon to easily determine which Finishers are currently the player’s favorites.

Added game hints during loading screens.

Added the ability to change the color of the Reticle on Consoles. Players can choose from 7 different colors, matching PC.

Added a Completion State to Seasons Pass Bonuses.

Added Categories to the Quests Screen. Quest Items will now be automatically filtered to any of the seven categories: New Light Note: This category will hide if there are no active New Light quests in the character’s inventory. All Quests Shadowkeep Seasonal Playlists Exotics The Past

The Quest tab will now display a sheen animation when there are new quest items available. The sheen is dismissed by hovering over the new quest item.

Added comma separators to the Glimmer count in the loot stream. No longer keeps me awake at night.

Changing fireteams on the PVP Private Matches Launch Screen now uses Left/Right buttons.

Players can now see which Seasons they own by looking at the Season Rank tooltip in the Seasons Screen.

FRONTLINE – GENERAL BUG FIXES / QUALITY OF LIFE

(Frontline is a team dedicated to fixing an assortment of issues, no matter their area. Say hello!)

Combat Changes were made to Cabal Psion’s Psionic Rupture ground attack to improve client performance during heated engagements. Elite, Mini-Boss, and Boss nameplates will now correctly display as “friendly” when invading during Gambit matches. The Hunter Tempest strike melee ability can now be performed when using PC controls where Sprint is set to “Hold”. Titan Sunbreaker melee ability “Mortar Blast” will now more consistently deliver its detonation damage in Crucible. Friendly projectiles that travel along the ground will pass through ally Titan Banner Shields. Burning Maul and Voidwall Grenade are examples of abilities that generate ground follow projectiles. Hunter exotic “Liar’s Handshake” Cross Counter melee damage buff will now expire as intended after picking up a carry object (such as a Forge Battery) Fixed an issue where Hunter’s would remain off radar for too long when coming out of invisibility while crouched. Getting killed by “The Cut and Run” scout rifle now properly displays an Obituary icon in the battle feed. Character Sub-Classes with ranged melee abilities will now count towards Melee Kill bounties and Triumphs. (These include Titan Hammer Throw, Hunter Throwing Knives and Corrosive Smoke Bomb, and Warlock Celestial Fire and Ball Lightning.) Weekly Strike Bounties for Hive and Vex boss kills will now award progress to players for killing Savathun’s Song (Shrieker Boss), Xol (Hive Worm God), and the Garden World strike’s Vex Cyclops Boss. The Inspect Player function for the PS4 “Jumper” button layout will now properly trigger off of holding L1+R1 as indicated. Hunters should no longer be able to get into an “immune to damage” state using a Sword and the Card Shuffle emote.

Player Identity Crucible Triumph Challenge Accepted now requires 10 Weekly Challenges to complete. The “Additional Bounties” from Vanguard, Crucible and Gambit vendors will now progress their corresponding Daily Bounty Triumphs; Vanguard Agent, Mercenary and Daily Bounty. The Fastidious Miser Triumph will now be correctly progressed and completed for Players who’ve found all 30 Ascendant Chests across the three Curse Weeks in the Dreaming City, and have claimed those corresponding Triumphs. The “Earned while leveling” mods will now properly show as unlocked in Collections across all categories. (Ex. Chest: Unflinching Light Arms Aim mod) Removed a duplicate Worldline Zero Catalyst Triumph entry. The Black Talon Catalyst Triumph will now correctly progress and complete from Black Talon kills, instead of Lord of Wolves. The Forsaken Triumph ‘WANTED: The Rifleman’ can now be obtained from either killing the Rifleman or upon completion the corresponding Adventure mission. This addresses a rare issue where a player may not receive credit for killing the Rifleman before the mission ended.

Rewards The Sound effects from Warlock exotic “Transversive Steps” will now trigger only when a player has reserve ammo to refill their current weapon’s magazine. Black Armory Schematics can now be dismantled. Dismantling will delete a single Schematic from the stack. Obtaining the MIDA Catalyst is no longer impeded by playing with Clanmates. Drop rates were adjusted and now properly scale with the Clan “Catalyst Seeker” Perk bonus. Added drop chance for wins at Glory Rank 3 Fabled (5% without Clan bonus, 10% with Clan bonus) Increased drop chance for wins at Glory Rank 4 Mythic (5% > 10% without Clan bonus, 10% > 30% with Clan bonus) Now guaranteed drop for any win at Glory Rank 5 Legend. The Well Well Well Gambit Invasion Medal Triumph now has an icon. The Prime Attunement buff will now appear for any new characters upon reaching 900 Power, even if previous character was deleted. Tess will no longer present the player with an empty Solstice of Heroes Gift screen.

World The Rifleman will no longer occasionally disappear during the boss fight, prematurely ending the mission. Crucible quest step “Forging the Broadsword – The constant” now specifically points players to complete Crucible Daily bounties. The Malfeasance exotic quest no longer requires owning the Forsaken expansion. Players who pick-up the New Light Malfeasance Intro quest will now be awarded the “Darkness In the Light” quest step upon killing the Ascendant Servitor Primeval boss. Addressed an issue with placing the tribute banner to open the Tribute Hall doors. New Players, as well as any Players who were previously unable to, can now correctly place the banner, completing “The Tribute Hall” introduction quest. Improved Performance during the final boss fight of Garden of Salvation Raid. Players should no longer be able to cause players to be kicked to Orbit during Crucible matches by repeatedly performing Titan Bubbles and Warlock Wells of Radiance. Fixed and issue where players were having to wait for others to load in when traveling to the Tower.

Steam Music volume is applied immediately instead of after the Bungie splash screen. PC Client: fixed an issue that could slow load times for some users when the game wasn’t in focus(Alt-tabbed to another window).

General The Pigeon and the Phoenix lore book pages are now visible for players who earned them. Acquiring the Bastion Exotic Weapon will unlock all pages. Dawning 2019 Gifts were well past their expiration date and can now be safely discarded. Dawning Exotic Sparrow pursuit can no longer be acquired from Eva’s abandoned quests section during other events. Gambit and Crucible melee kills bounties will now properly count projectile melee abilities like Celestial Fire, Ball Lightning, and Throwing Knife.



CRUCIBLE

Trials of Osiris returns at last! Talk to Saint-14 in the Tower Hangar to begin your Trials journey. The Trials playlist will first become available on Friday, 3\13.

The Anomaly, Cauldron, and Exodus Blue have been added to the Crucible map rotation. These maps will now appear in most playlists.

Fixed a large number of out-of-environment bugs on Distant Shore.

Fixed a large number of out-of-environment bugs on Fragment.

PERFORMANCE

Fixed UI stuttering and framerate drops when loading or applying mods

Improved framerate in Gambit and Gambit Prime

Fixed framerate issues during the Sanctified Mind encounter of the Garden of Salvation Raid

Fixed framerate issues in the Pit of Heresy Dungeon, specifically in tunnel encounters

Fixed stutter at high framerate on PC

General improvements to performance on PC when a lot of debris is on the ground

Load time is no longer tied to framerate

That’s not all Bungie has coming though. While we’re just now focusing on Season 10, Bungie is already thinking ahead to Season 11 and beyond, into Destiny 2 Year 4. You can read Game Director Luke Smith’s thoughts on the future of Destiny 2, as well as our take on some of his feedback about the future.

