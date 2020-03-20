Want free pizza delivered right to your door… for free? Call of Duty Warzone is offering players the opportunity to get a free pizza delivery sent right to their door so they can continue playing the new free Call of Duty battle royale title while maintaining social distancing in this uncertain and chaotic time. And they couldn’t have made the process more simple. All you have to do is following the instructions below, tweeting out: #FreeCallofDuty + [Pizza Emoji] + #CODPromo

Once you do that, Call of Duty will respond to you with a link for you to enter your address, and a free pizza should show up at your door shortly. That’s it. Seriously.

You type. We deliver. Just Tweet “#FreeCallofDuty + + #CODPromo” for a free pizza delivery to your doorstep. No purchase necessary. 18+. Void where prohibited. Rules @ https://t.co/cpUCetywpm pic.twitter.com/MPp61nDPJJ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

Unfortunately, the promotion is a bit limited. When I tried it, I received a message that the promo was out of stock in my area, so depending on where you live, it might be already gone or not even available. Still, it’s less than a minute of your time to check and see if you can get a free pizza, so might as well try it out, right?

The promotion comes on the heels of Activision and Infinity Ward revealing that Call of Duty Warzone has now reached a staggering 30 million players since its launch just a week and a half ago. The growth rate is handily outpacing the likes of both Fortnite and Apex Legends in similar time frames, though we’ll see if the game can maintain the staying power of those two (it’s Call of Duty, so does anyone really doubt it can?).

We absolutely loved Call of Duty Warzone in our review, and recommend players check out the Plunder game mode which is the hidden treasure in this free-to-play battle royale game. Warzone also recently got a solos mode, so if you want to really test your mettle against 149 other players, see if you can come out on top when it’s every player for themselves.

Were you able to snag a free pizza delivery in this promotion? Let us know!