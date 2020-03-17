Looks like even Infinity Ward is practicing some social distancing with the latest Call of Duty Warzone update which adds a solos mode to the battle royale game. Call of Duty Warzone launched just last week with threes as the main feature. You could technically play solo (or even duo) if you opted not to fill the open spots on your squad, but other players would still be squadding up with other people, so it set you at an extreme disadvantage. Now a proper solo mode puts every player for themselves in an all-out 150-person battle royale fight to the finish.

Infinity Ward will continue to update Call of Duty Warzone, introducing new modes and more than likely rotating some old ones out. For now, the game features solos and threes in battle royale and the Plunder game mode that was a particular highlight for me. It remains to be seen if Infinity Ward plans on adding duos, fours, or what other modes and modifiers they’ll introduce to the game.

Since it’s launch last week, Call of Duty Warzone has exploded in popularity. The free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale released as both an update to Modern Warfare and its own standalone game for those who may not own last year’s Call of Duty title. Within the first 24 hours it had already reached six million players, and in just three days it surpassed 15 million. This is growth that leaves Fortnite and Apex Legends in the dust in each of their comparable launch periods, but only time will tell of Warzone can maintain its strength. Quickly adding a much-requested solos mode is a major update only one week on from launch.

In fact, in the midst of the world staying at home, Warzone’s launch has provided people with a much-needed escape. Italy’s lockdown recently stretched Italian internet to its limits as people flocked to both Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite. With both the popularity of Call of Duty and the pressing need for people to have something to play, a free-to-play Call of Duty title is perfectly positioned in a time of unfortunate crisis around the world.

[Source: Infinity Ward]