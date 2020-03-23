PlayStation 2’s and Xbox’s Indigo Prophecy, or Fahrenheit to audiences outside of North America, made its way to PlayStation 4 via digital rerelease in 2016. Now, four years later, a physical version of the PlayStation 4 iteration is on the way. Limited Run Games is handling the new release, opening preorders on its website on Friday, April 3rd at 10:00am EST. Those who want to take advantage of the offer would do well to act fast, as Limited Run Games plans to close preorders after four weeks.

Limited Run Games announced the news on its official Twitter page, though pricing details currently remain under wraps. What the packaging itself will entail is also unknown. For instance, some fans are hoping for a reversible cover, so both Indigo Prophecy and Fahrenheit can appear on the physical edition’s box art.

See the Twitter post from Limited Run Games below, complete with a first look at the title’s PlayStation 4 cover:

We’re partnering with @Quantic_Dream for a PS4 physical release of Indigo Prophecy (known as Fahrenheit to fans outside of North America). This Limited Run opens for a four-week pre-order at 10am ET on Friday, April 3rd, only on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo! pic.twitter.com/9pRtTtf5lt — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 21, 2020

Indigo Prophecy originally hit stores in 2005, counting as Quantic Dream’s first interactive drama. A paranormal thriller, the drama’s plot revolves around a series of murders in New York, each committed by seemingly ordinary people who become possessed by some supernatural force. Similar to another Quantic Dream thriller, Heavy Rain, Indigo Prophecy places players in the shoes of multiple characters to uncover the truth behind the strange happenings.

[Source: Limited Run Games on Twitter]