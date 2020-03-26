Does social distancing have you nostalgic for early 2000-era PC games with chaotic multiplayer? No? Well, too bad! Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is out on PS4 starting today, promising to bring all of your Twi’lek Jedi power fantasies to life once more. Announced some time ago along with a Nintendo Switch version, Jedi Academy is the follow-up to the extremely good Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast starring everyone’s favorite non-canon Jedi rogue with a heart of gold, Kyle Katarn.

If the rerelease of Jedi Academy seems odd then know you aren’t alone. While acclaimed in its time, the 2003 lightsaber flailing simulator shows its age more than most from that period thanks to a focus on character model physics and stylish Force powers. The PS4 version of Jedi Academy isn’t just a basic console port, as it does include the franchise’s hallmark multiplayer mode. According to PSN, those with PlayStation Plus will be able to take part in 32-player multiplayer combat modes which include siege, capture the flag, free for all, and more. Throw in a full set of trophies and a tidy-looking visual remaster and you can do a lot worse in the land of Wookiees and Jedi for $19.99.

Mileage may vary on how well Jedi Academy holds up to the sensibility of modern-day gamers. But who knows, at the least returning to the Academy in 2020 is at worst a nostalgia trip and potentially even a fun excursion into the former No Man’s Land that was early-00’s multiplayer games. Given the success of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, those looking for another Force fix might jump on a curiosity such as Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and see what it was like a long time ago on a PC server far, far away.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is out now on PSN.