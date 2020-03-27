Prepare to get your djinn on once more, as Shantae and the Seven Sirens gets a May 28, 2020 release date. Once temporarily titled as Shantae 5, the newest iteration in the hip-shaking, half-genie series features an expansive new quest, fresh locales, and all the fusion magic and dancing abilities one could ever ask for from a cartoon genie lady. While Shantae and the Seven Sirens is already out on Apple Arcade and set to get a Part 2 update somewhere down the line, console and PC players now get the chance to see what the next game in the colorful retro platforming series is all about.

In addition to new gameplay elements, other surprises await Shantae fans in this fifth franchise entry. Not only is Seven Sirens being presented in color-popping 4K but the opening cinematic is the work of famed anime producer Studio Trigger, known for the likes of Kill la Kill, Promare, Darling in the FranXX, and SSSS.Gridman. Even dating back to the series’ first release in 2002 the Shantae games aesthetic and animation is a benchmark for platformers and one that a critically-acclaimed animation studio such as Studio Trigger should be able to take full advantage of.

As an added bonus for fans that want a physical product, Limited Run Games joins forces with WayForward to bring a disc version of Shantae and the Seven Sirens to the world. Release details to come at a later date.

Shantae is one of those franchises that always seems to be just below the radar but definitely has its fans. It’s been a few years since the last Shante game, though it was considered to be an improvement upon the franchise formula. If the gameplay trailer and inclusion of Studio Trigger are any indications then Shantae and the Seven Sirens look to be the Shantae game that could make the biggest play for mainstream gamers yet.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens comes out for PlayStation 4 on May 28, 2020 for $29.99.