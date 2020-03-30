Ubisoft recently ran a free weekend for Ghost Recon Breakpoint to try to get players to experience all of the changes that have come to the game. However, the publisher is offering even more ways for those who don’t own the title to jump in. Both a free trial and a Friend Pass will provide hours of access on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. The free trial, in particular, will allow for six hours of playtime, time which pauses when Friend Pass is in use.

Friend Pass, on the other hand, is just as it sounds. Those who own any version of the game can invite up to three friends along for the ride via co-op. However, all parties will need to have the same platform and PS Plus or Xbox Gold subscriptions for their respective systems. Players invited through Friend Pass must also install Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s free trial version.

To finesse the system, so to speak, free trial players can allow their six hours to run out, then join a friend through Friend Pass. Their progression will transfer over, too. Of course, progress also transfers for anyone who purchases Breakpoint. Friend Pass comes to an end this summer on June 16th.

Such offerings are just in time for Breakpoint’s recent patch, Title Update 2.0.0. With this update, Ubisoft unleashed Immersive Mode, offering fans three different ways to tackle the experience. Changes to gear, loot, and the HUD have been implemented, as well. The newly released roll out additionally brought along the Deep State content, a set of missions featuring Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher. Deep State’s first mission is available to all for free, while the others are exclusive to Year 1 Pass owners.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Since its October 2019 launch, Ubisoft has continuously rolled out updates to improve upon the experience. The aforementioned Title Update 2.0.0 is meant to serve as a game-changer.