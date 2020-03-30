Mafia III developer Hangar 13 has been hard at work on a new project for quite some time, though specifics remain unknown. While recent rumors suggest another Mafia entry, a recently spotted job listing throws a wrench in such speculation. If the listing for an executive producer offers any indication, Hangar 13 is currently producing a new IP.

DualShockers spotted the listing on Hangar 13’s website, which shows the studio hiring for an open-world game. Details in the description note an executive producer is needed “to lead the development of a key new IP franchise at Hanger 13.” As of now, there are no further details to go on.

Little is known about the team’s next game. But game director Haden Blackman once teased it will explore “mature” subject matter, much like Mafia III before it. The tone will be different, however, Blackman hinted at Brighton’s Develop Conference in July 2018. As such, fans should anticipate something “a little more inspirational and more uplifting.”

Whatever the new title entails, the public is bound to find out relatively soon. Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive’s President, President Karl Slatoff, promised details are to emerge “in the coming months.” Interestingly, the same goes for the game in production at 31st Union, 2K’s Silicon Valley team that’s helmed by Sledgehammer Co-founder, Michael Condrey. Information on that project, too, are scarce at best.

Mafia III hit store shelves late in 2016. While its narrative and core characters received nothing short of high praise across the board, the gameplay loop left much to be desired. Following the title’s release, Hangar 13 rolled out a steady stream of story DLC.

[Source: Hangar 13 via DualShockers]