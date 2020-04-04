Known Capcom insider AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem has said that Resident Evil 8 is all set to release in 2021 and it’ll be unveiled within the next few months.

Interestingly, Dusk Golem claims that RE 8 was formerly in development as Revelations 3 but Capcom wasn’t in favor of a “huge gap” between RE 7 and RE 8, and decided to turn the game into a mainline title. Furthermore, RE 8 will release on both current-gen and next-gen platforms, and might prove to be divisive as it’s reportedly a departure from the series.

Dusk Golem wrote:

Okay, so the little game is done. This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I’ve needed to clear some stuff up. ‘Resident Evil 2021’ is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn’t always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3. The reason I said RE8 was ‘years away’ earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, and that one is years away. But Capcom didn’t want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, and internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3. The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a ‘mainline’ title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you’ve heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain. So as I’ve said, it’s a cross-gen game. Should be revealed within the next few months, it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it’s taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: ResetEra]

