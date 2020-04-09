The post-apocalypse is coming a courtin’ yet again as the release of the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update grows ever closer. A new trailer released by Bethesda today highlights more of the story-driven aspects and why people would suddenly want to willingly enter Appalachia, let alone a radiated one crawling with flaming zombies and massive bugs worshipped by cults. Regardless, the April 14 release date for the biggest update in the history of Fallout 76 is on its way and contains revolutionary features such as NPCs, quests, and dialog trees.

Maybe that description of features is a bit glib, but one can hardly expect to give Fallout 76 the benefit of the doubt after what will inevitably go down as one of the most marred game launches of the modern era. Only time will tell if Wastelanders is a chance for Fallout 76 to earn back some good faith from its vault-dwelling audience or if the update is yet another rake for Bethesda to step on, Sideshow Bob-style.

Here’s Bethesda’s description of Fallout 76 Wastelanders:

In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains.

This reporter is intrigued at the possible changes, being from the part of Appalachia that Fallout 76 is based around. Still, one can’t help but wonder if Wastelanders is to be a true rebirth for the game or if putting the Fallout parts of Fallout back in at this point is too little too late.

Fallout 76 Wastelanders launches across all available platforms on April 14, 2020. For those that purchased the game on PC via the Bethesda launcher, there is a special deal to claim a Steam version of the game by linking your accounts, available until April 12.