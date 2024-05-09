Phil Spencer’s Fallout 76 Camp Nuked as Calls Grow for Him to Resign

Disgruntled players have nuked Xbox boss Phil Spencer‘s Fallout 76 camp amid increasing calls for him to resign. The move came a day after Microsoft gutted Bethesda in a second round of mass layoffs across its gaming division, with reports emerging that more Xbox cuts are on the way.

Phil Spencer blamed as Xbox has closed more studios than it released games in 2024 thus far

X user Sam_Snydes first shared the image of Spencer’s destroyed Fallout 76 camp, with players pledging not to back down. The culprit was identified as fellow X user real1090jake, who shared a clip of the schadenfreude.

Spencer was already facing scrutiny ever since Microsoft pivoted to multiplatform releases, with criticisms of his leadership only intensifying over this week’s layoffs. Following the closure of Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, Xbox Game Studios’ own developers minced no words for the company’s leadership.

This is absolutely terrible. Permission to be human : to any executive reading this, friendly reminder that video games are an entertainment/cultural industry, and your business as a corporation is to take care of your artists/entertainers and help them create value for you. — Dinga Bakaba 451 (@DBakaba) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, former Blizzard and Xbox executive Mike Ybarra attempted to defend Spencer on X. Ybarra argued that Spencer, too, is hurt by the layoffs.

I see a lot of shots at Phil over today's Xbox announcements. I get it. But knowing him as a human, I know this hurts him as much as anyone else. I can't speak for all of the leadership there, but I do know him and I do know what he is likely going through.



I'm not trying to… — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) May 7, 2024

Ybarra’s essay understandably didn’t go down well, with industry professionals criticizing him for sparing more thoughts for unscathed executives as opposed to those who have lost their livelihoods.

Players are also asking head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty to resign.