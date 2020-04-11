The Moonwalls studio has announced retro sci-fi thriller Commander ’85 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is set in the 1980s with survival elements and a “hacker simulator.” The Moonwalls has promised diverse gameplay and a story “full of surprises.”

Commander ’85‘s protagonist is a teenager who lives in the suburbs of Chicago. He receives a Commander computer for his birthday – a key element in the story.

“The plot will deal with, among others, themes of the arms race, military experiments, the Roswell incident, nuclear war and – of course – artificial intelligence,” said creator Marcin Makaj. “However, I don’t want to reveal too much and spoil the fun. It’s important to note that each game session is basically different. We’ve prepared hundreds of different possibilities, many random elements, side quests and three different endings.”

“This unique project has been in development for several years and is being created with great passion and equally great attention to detail,” added publisher Ultimate Games. “For example, the game features an operating system resembling DOS, which we can use to experiment with various commands. This is of course just one example – Commander ’85 offers many different little Easter Eggs and references.”

With development of the game almost complete, The Moonwalls is seeking CA$ 8,000 via Kickstarter to expand its scope. Stretch goals include retro games for the C85 computer, VHS movies for the in-game VCR, readable books, and much more.

Check out some gameplay below.

Commander ’85 is expected to release in July.

