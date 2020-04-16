Aspyr and Lucasfilm will soon release yet another Star Wars classic on modern consoles. On May 12th, the “definitive version” of Star Wars Episode I: Racer comes to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The intergalactic kart racer will cost $14.99 and boasts a suite of modernized controls.

According to a PlayStation Blog post by Aspyr’s Brand Manager, Chris Bashaar, Star Wars Episode I: Racer features upgraded visuals for all of its FMV sequences. This is thanks to changes made in output resolutions over the years, as well as advances with file size restrictions. Apparently, fans will notice a stunning quality in cutscenes that truly stands out on 4K TVs.

Controls were another big concern, too. As such, Aspyr re-mapped all of Star Wars Episode I: Racer’s controls to ensure the perfect fit for DualShock 4. When hopping into a Podracer, then, players should feel something that’s both “natural and modern.”

Bashaar also noted that “trophy hunters will be happy.” In addition to bringing trophies to the kart racer, players will have the option to become a Podracing champ thanks to Star Wars Episode I: Racer’s Platinum trophy. The full list will most likely go live online as the mid-May release date draws near, and there are currently no hints as to just how tough it will be to get.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer originally launched over 20 years ago in 1999 as a Nintendo 64 title. Based on Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace’s podracing segment, the title allowed fans to race across Tatooine (and other various tracks) at full-throttle.

Aspyr’s announcement of this forthcoming release comes just weeks after it brought Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy to the PS4. Additionally, Limited Run Games will launch preorders for physical editions of Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast on April 24th.

[Source: StarWars.com, PlayStation Blog]