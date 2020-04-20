In a perfect world devoid of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 would have released last week, but there’s only a few months to go until its September 17th release date. Before it gets here, make sure you have your physical copy locked in with a $50 preorder, $10 off the usual new release price. CD Projekt RED is also including a number of bonus physical and digital items along with every copy of the game, like the days of old when every copy of Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption came with a massive map of the game’s world.

That $50 preorder gets you:

Physical Items

– Cyberpunk 2077 physical case with game discs

– World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

– Postcards from Night City

– Map of Night City

– Cyberpunk 2077 Stickers

Digital Items

– Cyberpunk 2077 game soundtrack

– Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

– Cyberpunk 2077 sourcebook

– Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

It’s rare that a game comes with bonus items out of the box when it’s not a special collector’s edition for a premium. Not only are you getting a bunch of bonus Cyberpunk 2077 goodies here, but you’re getting ahead of the curve with a discount on the game almost five months ahead of its release.

It currently remains unknown if Sony will match Microsoft’s policies for cross-gen games, but it’s almost a certainty that the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 will at least be backwards compatible with the PS5. If and when CD Projekt RED does release a next-gen version of the game for PS5, there’s at least a small chance that this purchase could transfer over to the new version (though no guarantees just yet. CD Projekt RED doesn’t want to jump the gun ahead of Sony’s announcement about how it’s handling the transition to next-gen).

