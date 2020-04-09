A wave of new Cyberpunk 2077 release information hit today with CD Projekt RED’s financial call which essentially confirmed that the game is finished and running through QA now, still on track for its September 17 release. It also allowed CDPR to field a question about the next-gen versions of the game, but the company stopped short of confirming a Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 version just yet, saying that they can’t “jump the gun” ahead of any Sony announcements. With Sony yet to announce policies on cross-gen releases or better detail PS5 backwards compatibility, this is leaving third-party developers a bit out in the wind on making any PS5 announcements.

When asked about Cyberpunk 2077 being available day and date with next-gen consoles, CDPR was careful to talk in circles around the question given what they are currently allowed to say. In regards to Microsoft, they reconfirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available with the Xbox Series X smart delivery system, which basically means that Xbox owners who purchase the game will have access to the proper version no matter where they play—on Series X or Xbox One. They did use the phrase “when the [next-gen] version is ready” however, which could indicate that the next-gen version won’t be ready to go right at the launch of the Series X.

When starting to talk about Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, CDPR deferred things to Sony. “There’s no announcement coming from PlayStation, so we really can’t confirm or deny anything. It’s PlayStation that has to address these issues and then we are happy to make a comment, but we cannot jump the gun ahead of them.”

Referring back to Microsoft, they then said, “When it comes to a proper fully-blown next-gen version, that’s going to come later. We haven’t announced when and I don’t have a new comment here on that.” The continued, “But such patch will be available for everybody who purchases the Xbox One version from the get-go, once that update is live they will be able to download it free of charge.”

“And again, I cannot really comment on the policies of the first-parties before they officially announce anything, so I cannot address the PlayStation part of the question.” It’s expected that CDPR is working with Sony on a next-gen version, but because Sony has yet to unveil the PS5 in full and talk about features like Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system for cross-gen releases and next-gen updates, the company has to play it coy and talk circles around questions regarding a Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 version for now. Whatever Sony’s policies are going to be, it seems like CD Projekt RED doesn’t even want to formally confirm a PS5 version ahead of further announcements directly from PlayStation.

[Source: CD Projekt RED]