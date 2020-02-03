CD Projekt RED teased Cyberpunk 2077’s Street Stories last year, noting that they’ll serve as an essential part of the protagonist’s gaining street cred. At the time, little was known about how prominently these secondary quests might feature. Now the studio has unveiled players will come across around 75 Street Stories, each uniquely designed to make open-world exploration more appealing.

Head of CD Projekt RED’s Krakow studio, John Mamais, offered additional details during an interview with OnMSFT. Unlike The Witcher 3, he explained, the team didn’t wait until late in development to begin work on the “open-world elements.” In total, there are about 15 people designing smaller quests, which have been designated as follows,

There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well. The street stories are like little quests. There’s story but there’s not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They’re a way to explore the world and level-up your character.

Street Stories are not randomly generated, either. Despite the sheer number of them, Mamais said all of the Street Stories have been custom designed. Sure, there exists “templates” the team can follow; however, “each one is customized to make them feel unique.” When exploring Night City, then, players will see the world filled with this kind of content.

The studio’s previous Street Stories tease hinted they were an evolution of The Witcher 3’s Monster Contracts. Since Cyberpunk 2077’s protagonist is considered a “street merc,” it should be fascinating to see how these missions inform the overall experience. Though Geralt is a monster hunter by trade, the contracts had little effect on the The Witcher 3’s overarching narrative.

Following the delay out of its April release date, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Consequently, the title’s multiplayer component is unlikely to go live until at least 2022.

[Source: OnMSFT]

