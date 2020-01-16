Following news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September of 2020, we’ve also received an update pertaining to the game’s multiplayer component. As developer CD Projekt RED previously announced, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will not be coming with the main game itself, but will release after the base game, originally projected for sometime in 2021. But with the most recent delay, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer likely won’t launch until 2022.

This news comes by way of an official CD Projekt RED conference call in which the studio answered questions from investors about the game’s new release date. After being asked about plans for Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer, the company’s SVP of Business Development Michał Nowakowski said:

Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and speaking of a series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer.

The investor also asked about the game’s new launch window in September, noting that it will now be releasing during a more “competitive” time, surrounded by the likes of Call of Duty (Editor’s Note: Expected to launch sometime in fall, though currently not announced or confirmed for any specific window) along with other usually big slate of fall titles. To this, Nowakowski replied:

Frankly speaking, there’s always something happening, no matter what period of the year you’re looking at. Games industry is not the industry where you could say that any given month is safer for whatever reason, so no, in that regard we don’t see September as being more threatening than April or June.

Cyberpunk mulitplayer is being worked on in parallel to the main game, as noted by Nowakowski, but we’ll have to wait longer than anticipated to get our hands on it.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17th, 2020.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via IGN]

