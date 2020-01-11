Media Molecule’s Dreams needs no introduction at this point. We’ve seen what the video game/creation tool is capable of, thanks to some incredible player creations, and this latest project by YouTube user Bearly Regal has us wondering what else players can possibly achieve after full release.

The four-minute clip below is a reimagining of Cyberpunk 2077 as a PlayStation 1 game in 1997. Bearly Regal sought inspiration from CD Projekt RED’s official gameplay reveal dated August 2018. Without further ado, check out the demake below (thanks, Wccftech):

Former Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Shawn Layden recently tweeted that Dreams will “change game creation as we know it.” Media Molecule developers themselves have expressed their amazement over some of the creations we’ve seen during Dreams‘ beta.

“During our beta we saw players create such an incredible range of things,” Studio Director Siobhan Reddy said last year. “Clever puzzle platformers, moody first-person adventures, gorgeous interactive paintings, super charming movies and so many other amazing things. Even though it’s what we’d hoped for – we had no idea how ingenious and wonderful the results would be (and our eyes may have watered a little).”

Dreams will have something for everyone. Those who simply want to play will have a story mode to go through and user-created levels and mini games to enjoy. After six years of development, the game recently went gold, cementing its February 14, 2020 release date.

Are our readers looking forward to it?

