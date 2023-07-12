Dreams Content Can Now Be Used Outside of Game as Live Service Nears End

Media Molecule‘s unique live service experience, Dreams, is now allowing players to use their creations outside of the game. This decision was made in light of Sony pulling the plug on Dream’s service, which is due to end in September 2023.

New usage terms allow Dreams players to share content outside of game

Media Molecule has updated its terms of use, which grants players the ability to use music, animation, films, and art created in Dreams for personal and commercial purposes outside of the platform. Players must agree to the new terms and conditions.

Do note that after September 2023, players will still be able to create and play content created in Dreams. However, don’t expect any support or further updates.

Media Molecule has also released one of the final updates for Dreams, patch notes for which are as follows: