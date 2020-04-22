Korean developer Devespresso Games and publisher Headup Games will soon bring survival horror title The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters to consoles. The sequel is slated to release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms on an unspecified date this May. Devespresso Games’ latest will support a total of 11 languages, including English, Korean, French, German, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Ukrainian, Spanish, Thai, Portuguese, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters originally rolled out on Steam Early Access in November 2019. It officially launched in final form not too long thereafter in late January of this year. Though it does serve as a sequel to The Coma: Recut, newcomers can jump into The Coma 2 with no knowledge of its predecessor’s events.

In the follow-up, players assume the role of Mina Park, a new protagonist who acted as little more than a side character in original. The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters finds Mina on the run, doing her best to escape from her deserted high school. Unfortunately for the character, there is a crazed killer on her tail. Making matters worse, it’s not long before Mina discovers that she has been drawn into a twisted version of reality.

With a Korean context, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters explores a number of universal themes, such as bullying, friendship, and academic pressures. Still, horror remains at the core of the overall experience, forcing players to urgently explore their surroundings, while also preparing for life or death situations. Such encounters expand upon the branching narrative, which inform The Coma 2’s multiple endings.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters releases sometime in May 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

[Source: Headup Games via Gamasutra]