CD Projekt RED has introduced several more organizations from the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: a Chinese weapon company, an aggressive street fighting gang, and a Japanese megacorporation.

Kang-Tao is a young Chinese company specializing in smart-gun technology and security services. It’s making its way to the top of the weapon industry at a tremendous pace thanks to bold choices, courageous strategy, and government backing. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/BRRrfKNoX9 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 24, 2020

Animals – an aggressive street-fighting gang from west Pacifica that eschews the use of traditional cyberware. Instead, they use ultra testosterone and animal supplements (like growth hormones). They’re animalistic at heart, and dangerously proud of who they are. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/wNPtCRR3kF — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 22, 2020

Arasaka Corp. is a family firm from Japan. They’re known for providing corporate security, banking, and legal services. One of the most influential megacorporations in 2077, their weapons and vehicles are among the most sought after by police and security forces. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/ni2jjbeUZf — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 15, 2020

For those who missed it, we were previously introduced to “questionable, self-serving” organization, 6th Street, and the Mox gang that protects working men and women.

Despite problems posed by the ongoing pandemic, CD Projekt RED doesn’t foresee any further delays and plans to release Cyberpunk 2077 on September 17th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

