Cyberpunk 2077’s Chinese and Japanese Corporations Introduced, Find out What Makes Them Powerful

cyberpunk 2077 map

CD Projekt RED has introduced several more organizations from the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: a Chinese weapon company, an aggressive street fighting gang, and a Japanese megacorporation.

Without further ado, check out the intros below.

For those who missed it, we were previously introduced to “questionable, self-serving” organization, 6th Street, and the Mox gang that protects working men and women.

Despite problems posed by the ongoing pandemic, CD Projekt RED doesn’t foresee any further delays and plans to release Cyberpunk 2077 on September 17th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

For more on the game, check out our previous coverage and stay tuned for more.

